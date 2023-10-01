|
Citation
Papageorgiou KA, Denovan A, Dagnall N, Hill-Artamonova E, Gianniou FM, Papageorgiou S, Plouffe RA, Kowalski CM, Saklofske DH, Kyriazos T, Stalikas A, Costantini G. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 167: 78-85.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37856953
Abstract
Using five independent non-clinical cross-cultural samples (total N = 3649; overall Mage = 29.31; 31% male and 69% female), this study explored the extent to which Dark Triad traits were indirectly associated with symptoms of psychopathology through mental toughness. Although Machiavellianism and psychopathy have not been studied extensively in this context, previous research (both cross-sectional and longitudinal) reports that grandiose narcissism increases mental toughness contributing indirectly to positive outcomes such as lower anxiety, stress, and depression. Accordingly, this study examined Machiavellianism, psychopathy, and narcissism in the context of mental toughness and psychopathology. A particular focus was placed on investigating negative relationships between grandiose narcissism and psychopathology. Participants completed self-report measures assessing the Dark Triad, mental toughness, and psychopathology. In all samples, grandiose narcissism exerted moderate negative, indirect associations with anxiety, stress, and depression through mental toughness. Relationships between Machiavellianism and psychopathy and psychopathology were generally weak and positive but varied across countries.
Language: en
Keywords
Psychopathology; Cross-cultural; Dark triad; Mental toughness; Narcissism