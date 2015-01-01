Abstract

AIM: This literature review aims to identify and review through a Kaupapa Māori lens the current knowledge base related to cannabis and methamphetamine, and Māori.



METHODS: A Kaupapa Māori research approach was utilised to identify, review and critique literature about cannabis and methamphetamine in New Zealand. Literature contents were categorised via publication type, population focus, substance focus, research approach, methods used and whether lived experience voices were centralised. Substance engagement was categorised within prevention, use or treatment contexts.



RESULTS: Thirty literature sources were included in this review. The majority were journal articles, utilised quantitative survey data collection methods, focussed on large population groups and investigated individual characteristics of users of cannabis and/or methamphetamine. Most articles took a general population approach, briefly mentioning Māori, or measured differences in drug use between Māori and others. More recent research led by Māori, or with a critical lens, highlighted the value of focussing on drug use, rather than drug users.



CONCLUSIONS: Understandings of cannabis and methamphetamine use in New Zealand are reliant on research insights and academic literature. Literature focussed mainly on individuals fuels negative stereotypes of Māori and lacks critical Kaupapa Māori insights. To address cannabis and methamphetamine harms experienced by Māori, future research should make an explicit commitment to be of benefit to Māori and implement Kaupapa Māori-consistent research approaches.

Language: en