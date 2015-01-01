Abstract

The editors of the Section on Pediatric Trainees feature in Pediatrics are deeply pleased to share the leading submissions from the feature's seventh annual essay competition, which focused on the role of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in pediatric medicine, and youth welfare more broadly. The runner-up essay, by Dr Alessandra Angelino, appears in this month's issue. Dr Angelino's essay presents an intimate and striking account of the disparate impacts of ACEs on Indigenous youth, along with the concrete steps pediatricians can take to combat such structural inequities. The winning essay by Dr Kasey Chelemedos, which focused on the author's lived experiences with childhood trauma alongside her clinical experiences caring for patients facing similar, although distinct, challenges, appeared in last month's issue.



"He was late for his scheduled admission again."



I watched Robert, an 18-year-old American Indian man with newly diagnosed Ewing sarcoma, through the window of his hospital room. He...

