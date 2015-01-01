Abstract

Constraints to emergency department resources may prevent the timely provision of care following a patient's arrival to the hospital. In-hospital delays may adversely affect health outcomes, particularly among trauma patients who require prompt management. Prognostic models can help optimize resource allocation thereby reducing in-hospital delays and improving trauma outcomes. The objective of this study was to investigate the predictive value of delays to emergency care in machine learning based traumatic brain injury (TBI) prognostic models. Our data source was a TBI registry from Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre Emergency Department in Moshi, Tanzania. We created twelve unique variables representing delays to emergency care and included them in eight different machine learning based TBI prognostic models that predict in-hospital outcome. Model performance was compared using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). Inclusion of our twelve time to care variables improved predictability in each of our eight prognostic models. Our Bayesian generalized linear model produced the largest AUC, with a value of 89.5 (95% CI: 88.8, 90.3). Time to care variables were among the most important predictors of in-hospital outcome in our best three performing models. In low-resource settings where delays to care are highly prevalent and contribute to high mortality rates, incorporation of care delays into prediction models that support clinical decision making may benefit both emergency medicine physicians and trauma patients by improving prognostication performance.

Language: en