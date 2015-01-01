Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mental health problems are pervasive nowadays. Adolescents are often expected to balance academic performance with familial obligations and work to support the family financially if they belong to low-socio-economic areas. These pressures can lead to Anxiety, stress, and even depression.



OBJECTIVE: The study's main objective is to assess the association of gender, parenting style, eating habit, and screen timing with the level of Anxiety among school-going adolescents in three peri-urban areas of Karachi, Pakistan.



METHODOLOGY: A school-based cross-sectional study was conducted among adolescents of age group 10-19 years using the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) scale in two months in, three populated peri-urban areas of Karachi, Pakistan. Collected Data was analyzed by statistical software SPSS version with 80% response rate.



FINDING: In our collected data, 544 students participated; 313 (57%) were female, and 231(42%) were male. Among them 173(33%) participants showed moderate to severe level of anxiety out of which 140(26%) were female and 33(7%) were male. As per our study, strict Parenting style plays a significant role in developing moderate to severe 108(20%) levels of Anxiety, shown among adolescents in the studied population. In addition to this, those who do not take tuition 115 (21%), do not use transport to school 91(16%), spend significant time in games on mobile and computer 101 (18%), and have no involvement in physical activities 172 (31%) show more moderate to severe level anxiety than others factors. A significant multivariate association between level of anxiety with gender, school commute, type of lunch Intake, smoker family member at home, physical activity, video game, tuition and strict parent.



CONCLUSION: This study concluded that there are various factors which have great association with anxiety and can affect adolescents' mental health badly. The factors were parental strictness, video game playing, a sedentary lifestyle, and the smoking habits of family members. Children and adolescents must be evaluated as soon as possible while they are still young to prevent mental health issues.

Language: en