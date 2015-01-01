Abstract

Quantifying the effort of a sport confrontation by determining its temporal structure is of concern to the scientific community. In breaking this has not yet been sufficiently studied. The objectives of the study were to longitudinally analyze the temporal and sequential parameters of male breaking battles to determine the evolution of these parameters and to establish a model of temporal structure. All Red Bull BC One dancers from 2011 to 2021 (n = 152 dancers) participated. By using observational methodology, all battles were analyzed (n = 142). To obtain the results, we employed different analysis techniques: descriptive, normality tests, Student's t-test or Mann-Whitney, one factor ANOVA or Kruskall-Wallis and effect size (Cohen's d or Hedges' g). The significance level established for the study was ρ ≤ 0.05. The results define the temporal and sequential structure of the battles. With these, breaking professionals will be able to develop precise and adequate training for these athletes. We conclude that approaches to dancing and battling have evolved. The effort that the athlete must exert is increasing and will therefore require better preparation to cope with the physical demands required for a sport that will be incorporated into the Olympics program in 2024.



Keywords: Break dancing; Recreation; Competition;

Language: en