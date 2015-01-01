Abstract

Patient-centered care in therapeutic processes has been associated with better clinical outcomes, however, it remains a poorly studied aspect in Substance Use Disorder (SUD). The study aimed to evaluate patient's preferences, perceived participation in treatment decisions and activation level; and how they predict retention, pharmacological adherence and substance use during one-year follow-up. Logistic regression models were used to analyze the association between independent variables, along with a wide number of sociodemographic and clinical covariates, and outcomes. Most patients prefer a shared or passive role when making decisions about their treatment, and showed concordance between their preferred and perceived roles. In the univariate models, perceiving more involvement than desired showed a higher likelihood of treatment discontinuation at 12 months, and substance use at 6 and 12 months. No significant associations were found between the remaining decisional variables or the degree of activation with the assessed outcomes. A majority of SUD patients prefer and perceive to be involved in the decision-making process about their treatment. Patients perceiving more involvement than desired might experience an excess of responsibility that could negatively influence treatment continuation and substance use. Limitations of the study preclude any definitive conclusion, and more research is needed to confirm these results.

