Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine clinical outcomes and employment status in Veterans with and without a dual diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury (SCI).



METHODS: This cross-sectional study examined a national sample of Veterans enrolled in the VA Million Veteran Program who completed the Comprehensive TBI Evaluation (CTBIE) as part of the Veterans Health Administration's TBI Screening and Evaluation Program. Veterans (N = 12,985) were classified into the following TBI/SCI groups using CTBIE data: those with a dual diagnosis of TBI and SCI (TBI+/SCI+); those with a history of TBI but no SCI (TBI+/SCI-); and those with no history of TBI or SCI (TBI-/SCI-; i.e., the control group). CTBIE-derived outcomes included neurobehavioral symptoms, comorbid psychiatric symptoms, pain and pain interference, and employment status.



RESULTS: Chi-square analyses showed significant associations between TBI/SCI group and all clinical outcomes evaluated (all p's < .001; V = 0.07-0.11). In general, the TBI+/SCI+ and TBI +/SCI- groups endorsed comparable levels of neurobehavioral symptoms, psychiatric symptoms, and pain, but significantly greater rates of symptoms and pain relative to the TBI-/SCI- group. Effect sizes for all pairwise comparisons were small (φ = 0.01-0.11). Finally, there was no significant association between TBI/SCI group and employment status (p = .170; V = 0.02), with all three groups showing relatively comparable rates of unemployment.



CONCLUSIONS: Regardless of SCI status, Veterans with TBI history endorsed poorer clinical outcomes than Veterans without TBI and SCI. However, rates of unemployment were similarly high across all three groups.



FINDINGS suggest that any Veteran completing the CTBIE may be at risk for poor clinical and employment outcomes.

