Citation
Du C, Ouyang M, Zhang H, Wang B, Wang N. Risk Anal. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Risk Analysis, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37853542
Abstract
Recent events, including COVID-19, extreme floods, and explosion accidents, commonly induced localized closures and disruptions of urban road networks (URNs), resulting in significant impacts on human mobility and socio-economic activities. Existing studies on URN resilience to those events mainly took few cases for empirical studies, limiting our understanding on the URN resilience patterns across different cities. By conducting a large-scale nationwide resilience analysis of URNs in 363 cities in mainland China, this study attempts to uncover the resilience patterns of URNs against the worst-case single (SLDs) and multiple localized disruptions (MLDs).
Language: en
Keywords
localized disruption; resilience pattern; urban road network; worst-case scenario