Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: This study examines the (dis)agreement between objective and subjective sleep and their prospective changes in a randomized controlled trial of bright light therapy (BLT) in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and eveningness.



METHODS: A total of 93 adults were randomized to receive either 30-min daily of 10,000 lux BLT or 50lux placebo dim red light therapy (DRL group) for a total of 5 weeks. Actigraphic data were collected at the baseline and during the last week of treatment. (Dis)Concordance of diary and actigraphic sleep parameters were assessed by partial correlations and Bland-Altman plots, and the associations between these discrepancies to depression severity was assessed by linear regression models. Changes of sleep parameters were assessed by linear mixed models.



RESULTS: Significant correlations were found between subjective sleep timings and chronotype to actigraphic parameters. Discrepancies between diary- and actigraphic-measures were observed, and patients with more severe depressive symptoms were associated with a greater under-estimation of total sleep time (TST). A greater advance in the diary-based time to fall sleep and rise time were achieved in the BLT group as compared to the DRL group, while diary-based wake after sleep onset (WASO), TST and sleep efficiency (SE) comparably improved with time in both groups. There was no significant difference between the two groups in the actigraphic parameters after treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, we found that depression severity influenced subjective report of sleep. BLT led to a greater advance in subjective sleep timings when compared to the placebo group.

