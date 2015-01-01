|
Citation
Trompeter N, Rafferty L, Dyball D, McKenzie A, Greenberg N, Fear NT, Stevelink SAM. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
37855900
Abstract
PURPOSE: Structural and attitudinal barriers often hinder treatment-seeking for mental health problems among members of the Armed Forces. However, little is known about potential gender differences in structural and attitudinal barriers among members of the UK Armed Forces. The current study aimed to explore how men and women differ in terms of these barriers to care among a sample of UK Armed Forces personnel and veterans with self-reported mental health problems.
Keywords
Stigma; Mental health problems; Barriers to care; Gender differences; Military personnel