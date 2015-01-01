|
Citation
McCollum DC, Teeters JB, Moskal KR, Woodward MJ. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37853713
Abstract
BACKGROUND: More than half of individuals in the United States have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which can result in physical and mental distress. ACEs has been linked with greater likelihood of harmful alcohol and drug use. Research has found that protective factors, such as social support, may potentially buffer against harmful substance use engagement among those who have experienced ACEs. The purpose of this study was to examine associations between perceived social support, ACEs, and alcohol and cannabis-related problems. Moreover, this study aimed to examine if specific domains of perceived social support (family, friends, and significant other) moderated the relationship between ACEs and alcohol and cannabis-related problems.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; cannabis; substance use; social support; Adverse childhood experiences