Abstract

BACKGROUND: More than half of individuals in the United States have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which can result in physical and mental distress. ACEs has been linked with greater likelihood of harmful alcohol and drug use. Research has found that protective factors, such as social support, may potentially buffer against harmful substance use engagement among those who have experienced ACEs. The purpose of this study was to examine associations between perceived social support, ACEs, and alcohol and cannabis-related problems. Moreover, this study aimed to examine if specific domains of perceived social support (family, friends, and significant other) moderated the relationship between ACEs and alcohol and cannabis-related problems.



METHOD: Validated measures of ACEs, perceived social support, and alcohol and cannabis problems were collected in a sample of 401 emerging adults via Prolific Academic (an online data collection platform).



RESULTS: Overall perceived social support and domains such as perceived family and friend social support moderated the relationship between ACEs and alcohol-related problems but not ACEs and cannabis-related problems. The association between ACEs and alcohol-related problems was strongest at low levels of perceived family and friend social support. Perceived social support was not associated with cannabis-related problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Lack of social support is a potential risk factor for alcohol-related problems among emerging adults. Bolstering perceived social support from family and friends among those who have experienced ACEs may be beneficial in intervention and treatment efforts aiming to reduce harmful substance use in this population.

Language: en