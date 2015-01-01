|
Karoly HC, Prince MA, Conner BT. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37853738
BACKGROUND: Alcohol and cannabis co-use is common and confers increased risk for potential harms, such as negative consequences and substance dependence. The existing evidence suggests that factors such as dose of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) consumed and order of use of each substance (i.e., using alcohol or cannabis first or last when co-using) may impact co-use outcomes. Existing co-use research has focused primarily on college-samples or young adults, and few studies have explored these nuanced relations among community samples.
Language: en
alcohol; Cannabis; THC; co-use; consequences