|
Citation
|
Ganson KT, Pang N, Testa A, Nagata JM. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37855328
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Limited, primarily cross-sectional research has identified associations between muscle dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts suicidal behaviors, and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). This study aimed to investigate the associations between muscle dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts, suicidal behaviors, and NSSI prospectively over a 1-year period among a large, diverse sample of Canadian adolescents and young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; adolescents; suicidal ideation; suicide attempts; muscle dysmorphia; suicide planning