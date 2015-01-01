Abstract

Multilevel risk factors may increase the risk of experiencing intimate partner violence among women. The overall goal of this study was to provide a comprehensive view of factors that may be associated with three forms of intimate partner violence. The primary aim was to explore associations between understudied factors and women's experiences of physical and sexual violence and stalking by an intimate partner. Secondary analysis of existing health registry data was conducted. Our evidence-driven strategy was based on a multipronged analytical approach informed by existing literature and the social-ecological model. We created an evidence-based hierarchical list comprised of three tiers. Three separate multiple logistic regression analyses were performed. Several shared risk factors were retained across all three forms including low levels of formal education, past experiences of non- partner sexual violence, residential instability, presence of children, experiences of a traumatic event and panic attacks, status of receiving US government benefits, and barriers to healthcare access.



RESULTS contribute to future research on intimate partner violence prevention by providing preliminary evidence of emerging factors associated with experiencing three forms of intimate partner violence.

Language: en