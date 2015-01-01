Abstract

Suicide prevention training programs have spread rapidly within child and public-serving organizations, due to the alarming increase in youth suicide rates. Yet, within these organizations, roles and responsibilities can shape attitudes and intentions related to suicide prevention, thereby influencing the uptake of prevention efforts. As such, various organizational and individual factors can predict uptake, adoption, and maintenance of prevention efforts (Fixsen et al., 2005). To date, few studies have examined the service delivery context in understanding training effectiveness, especially as it relates to QPR (Question Persuade and Refer), one of the most widely disseminated suicide prevention gatekeeper programs. The purpose of this longitudinal study was to evaluate whether individual and organizational characteristics influenced the effectiveness and sustainability of training outcomes, and whether such differences existed among diverse child and public-serving delivery sectors. Several training outcomes that align with the Theory of Planned Behavior (Ajzen, 1991) were examined, including confidence, attitudes, social norms, and suicide prevention behaviors. Measures were assessed prior to and 90 days after the QPR program among a sample of 858 professionals. Community support personnel uniquely showed improvements on social norms while juvenile justice and child welfare workers engaged in more suicide prevention behaviors post training. While trainees across sectors had improved suicide prevention attitudes, law enforcement personnel were the exception. Organizational climate predicted change in suicide prevention attitudes, confidence, and social norms. Trainees who were older, Latinx, and Black had the most improvement on several training outcome variables, but these findings also varied within service sectors.

Language: en