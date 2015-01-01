Abstract

OBJECTIVES: We examined the influence of ageism on suicidal ideation using the framework of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide among a sample of older adults in the United States.



METHOD: Using Research Match, volunteers 65 and older in the United States were recruited to participate in an online survey. Demographics, perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness and self-directed ageism (internalized and relational ageism) were examined. Data were analyzed using hierarchical logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 454 individuals from over 30 states participated in the study. Twelve percent of respondents reported that they had experienced suicidal ideation in the past month.



RESULTS from the logistic regression demonstrated that older adults with higher age and higher internalized ageism had a higher risk of suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSION: Findings present implications for understanding an association between ageism and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS speak to the importance of recognizing and understanding the impact of ageism. Examining the development clinical guidelines and policies that address ageism as a risk factor for suicide is warranted.

Language: en