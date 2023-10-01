SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Spergel J, Borish L, Grayson MH, Greenhawt MJ, Leung DYM, Levi-Schaffer F, Lieberman JA, Moore-Clingenpeel M, Nowak-Węgrzyn A, Oppenheimer J, Shaker MS, Shulenberger K, Stukus DR. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.anai.2023.10.012

PMID

37863191

Abstract

The Oath of Maimonides reminds us of the goal and ideals of physicians, and states "may the love for my art actuate me at all time; may neither avarice nor miserliness, nor thirst for glory or for a great reputation engage my mind; for the enemies of truth and philanthropy could easily deceive me and make me forgetful of my lofty aim of doing good to Thy children. May I never see in the patient anything but a fellow creature in pain."


Language: en

Keywords

medicine; ethics; humanity; peace; war

