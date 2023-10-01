|
Spergel J, Borish L, Grayson MH, Greenhawt MJ, Leung DYM, Levi-Schaffer F, Lieberman JA, Moore-Clingenpeel M, Nowak-Węgrzyn A, Oppenheimer J, Shaker MS, Shulenberger K, Stukus DR. Ann. Allergy Asthma Immunol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37863191
The Oath of Maimonides reminds us of the goal and ideals of physicians, and states "may the love for my art actuate me at all time; may neither avarice nor miserliness, nor thirst for glory or for a great reputation engage my mind; for the enemies of truth and philanthropy could easily deceive me and make me forgetful of my lofty aim of doing good to Thy children. May I never see in the patient anything but a fellow creature in pain."
Language: en
medicine; ethics; humanity; peace; war