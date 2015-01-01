|
Bustos-Viviescas BJ, Lizcano Rojas E, García Yerena CE. Arch Prev Riesgos Labor 2023; 26(4): 315-317.
Comportamiento sexual inadecuado del usuario: Incidencia en profesionales de la salud y el deporte
(Copyright © 2023, Societat Catalana de Seguretat i Medicina del Treball)
PMID
37859487
Inappropriate Sexual Behavior of the Patient is a behavior that is constantly growing and greatly affects health and sports professionals, therefore, the purpose of this work is to describe the impact on other psychosocial aspects in order to propose strategies that allow you to understand techniques and skills to confront sexual harassment, establish healthy boundaries, foster respect, and achieve an appropriate balance between work and personal life.
Language: es