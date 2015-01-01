Abstract

Inappropriate Sexual Behavior of the Patient is a behavior that is constantly growing and greatly affects health and sports professionals, therefore, the purpose of this work is to describe the impact on other psychosocial aspects in order to propose strategies that allow you to understand techniques and skills to confront sexual harassment, establish healthy boundaries, foster respect, and achieve an appropriate balance between work and personal life.



===



El Comportamiento Sexual Inadecuado del Paciente es una conducta que viene en continuo crecimiento y afecta en gran medida a los profesionales de la salud y el deporte, por ello, el propósito de este trabajo es describir la incidencia sobre los demás aspectos psicosociales con el fin de proponer estrategias que permitan comprender técnicas y habilidades para afrontar el acoso sexual, establecer límites saludables, fomentar el respeto y lograr un equilibrio adecuado entre el trabajo y la vida personal.

Language: es