Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore the lived experiences of alcohol consumption among young adults with type 1 diabetes.



METHODS: Fourteen semi-structured interviews were conducted amongst young adults aged between 18 and 25 years, inclusive, with type 1 diabetes and experience consuming alcohol. Interviews were transcribed verbatim and analysed to identify common themes regarding their experiences.



RESULTS: The interviews confirmed that young adults with type 1 diabetes engage in social, and occasionally excessive, drinking behaviour. Furthermore, the interviews revealed four key themes: (i) Several sources contribute to a widely inconsistent understanding of the impact and management of alcohol consumption; (ii) Perceived inconvenience of maintaining healthy glycaemic control whilst drinking socially; (iii) Engagement in proactive strategies for harm reduction occurred when convenient; and (iv) Impact of modern diabetes technology in overcoming previous burdens and promoting glycaemic safety.



CONCLUSION: Young adults with type 1 diabetes continue to need anticipatory education surrounding safe alcohol consumption and behaviours, as well as ongoing support and encouragement to ensure engagement with traditional self-management tasks. Significant alcohol-diabetes related safety issues, particularly hypoglycaemia do occur, and were captured within this small sample and study. Diabetes technology has an important complementary role along with education and tailored support strategies to support health and safe glucose control during alcohol consumption.

