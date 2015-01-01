|
Dixon D, Sharp CA, Hughes K, Hughes JC. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2053.
37858189
PURPOSE: The term 'technoference' refers to habitual interferences and disruptions within interpersonal relationships or time spent together due to use of electronic devices. Emerging evidence suggests associations between parental technoference and young people's mental health and violent behaviours. This scoping review sought to summarise the existing literature.
Language: en
Adolescent; Mental Health; Parent; Phubbing; Technoference; Violent Behaviour