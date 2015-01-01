Abstract

What did I do?



The aim of my PhD was to investigate musculoskeletal injuries and illnesses in Cameroon University athletes in order to inform prevention strategies and rehabilitation measures. Like other sport competitions worldwide, the Cameroon University Games (CUG) was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the economic, infrastructural, educational and social realities in Cameroon, and because return to competition was challenging in terms of infection and injury risks, the tournament was postponed from the 2019 edition to 2023. In this regard, I proposed a specific contextualised injury risk mitigation protocol and strategy for a safe return to CUG in the COVID-19 era.



Why did I do it?



The epidemiological details of musculoskeletal injuries and illnesses in Cameroon University athletes was not yet known before my PhD. With this project, I wanted to contribute to the improvement in the planning of medical programmes and injury management for future CUG, but more importantly to provide information to direct university-based injury and illness prevention, tailored to the needs of this population and develop a strategy for COVID-19 risk reduction to fully resume the games.



How did I do it?



In the Cameroon environment, …

