Abstract

OBJECTIVE: : To translate the Brief Resilience Scale into Korean and evaluate its reliability and validity.



METHODS: : To investigate the factor structure of the Brief Resilience Scale, we examined a two-factor model comprising positively and negatively worded items. Congruent and divergent validity of the Brief Resilience Scale were investigated using correlation analysis between the Brief Resilience Scale and resilience, depression, and perceived stress. By conducting an analysis of variance among groups classified by suicidality (no suicidality, only suicidal ideation, and suicidal ideation or suicidal plan groups), we evaluated how well the Brief Resilience Scale could detect people with a high risk of suicide.



RESULTS: : Confirmatory factor analysis results supported the construct validity of the Brief Resilience Scale using a two-factor model. Cronbach's alpha (0.91) and McDonald's omega (0.91) scores indicated high internal consistency. Correlation analysis showed that the Brief Resilience Scale scores were strongly associated with a questionnaire evaluating resilience, depression, and perceived stress. Analysis of variance and post-hoc tests showed that he Brief Resilience Scale scores were highest in the no suicidality group (p ＜ 0.001).



CONCLUSION: : The Korean version of the Brief Resilience Scale is a valid and reliable instrument for evaluating resilience as the capacity to recover from adversity and endure obstacles or stress. This study also provides important evidence regarding the sensitivity of the Brief Resilience Scale to suicidal risk.

