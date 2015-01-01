|
Cho Y, Park YM, Shim M, Lee SH. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2023; 21(4): 742-748.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
37859447
OBJECTIVE: : Serotonin concentration is associated with suicide in patients with major depressive disorder. Loudness dependence of auditory-evoked potentials (LDAEPs), a representative neurophysiological indicator, is related to serotonin activity. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between LDAEPs and suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and the severity of depression.
Suicide; Major depressive disorder; Evoked potentials, auditory; Serotonin