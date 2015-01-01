Abstract

OBJECTIVE: : Serotonin concentration is associated with suicide in patients with major depressive disorder. Loudness dependence of auditory-evoked potentials (LDAEPs), a representative neurophysiological indicator, is related to serotonin activity. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between LDAEPs and suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and the severity of depression.



METHODS: : We evaluated the scalp N1, P2, and N1/P2 LDAEPs along with standardized low-resolution brain electromagnetic tomography (sLORETA)-localized N1, P2, and N1/P2 LDAEPs of 221 patients with major depressive disorder. The demographic and clinical data of the patients, including data on suicidal ideation and previous suicide attempts, were obtained from clinical interviews and medical records. The severity of depression was assessed using the Beck Depression Inventory and Hamilton Depression Rating Scale, whereas suicidal ideation was evaluated using the Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSS).



RESULTS: : The total BSS score was associated with low N1/P2 LDAEP (p = 0.045), whereas P2 sLORETA-LDAEP was associated with lower previous suicide attempts (p = 0.043). In addition, suicide attempt was correlated with an elevated P2 left sLORETA-LDAEP (coefficient = 4.638, p = 0.038).



CONCLUSION: : These findings suggest that suicidal ideation is associated with decreased LDAEP, whereas suicide attempt is associated with increased LDAEP.

