Abstract

OBJECTIVE: : Suicidal ideation is one of the strongest predictors of suicide, and its relevance to impulsivity in depressed patients has been accumulated. Furthermore, high impulsivity patients show the attenuation of the Nogo amplitude in the GoNogo event-related potential (ERP). The purpose of the current study is to determine the correlation of Nogo ERP to the suicidal ideation depending on the condition of its presence or absence in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients.



METHODS: : A total 162 participants (104 patients with suicidal ideation, 31 patients without suicidal ideation, and 27 healthy controls) were recruited, and performed GoNogo tasks during the electroencephalogram measurement. Depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation and impulsivity were assessed by self-rating scales. The clinical measures, behavioral data and Nogo ERP were compared among groups.



RESULTS: : The MDD with suicidal ideation (SI) group showed significantly decreased Nogo P3 amplitudes compared to MDD without SI (Fz and Cz electrodes) and control group (all electrodes). The MDD with SI group also had significantly low accuracy of both Go and Nogo trails, compared to the MDD without group. The Nogo P3 amplitudes showed the negative relation to the scores of impulsivity, depression, anxiety and SI.



CONCLUSION: : Our results concluded that the Nogo P3 ERP amplitude was decreased in MDD patients with SI compared to MDD patients without SI and controls. These findings suggest that the decreased Nogo P3 amplitude is the one of the candidate biomarker for impulsivity in MDD patients to evaluating SI.

