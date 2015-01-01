|
Citation
|
Kim M, Lee YJ, Hwang J, Woo SI, Hahn SW. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2023; 21(4): 787-797.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37859452
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: : Suicidal ideation is one of the strongest predictors of suicide, and its relevance to impulsivity in depressed patients has been accumulated. Furthermore, high impulsivity patients show the attenuation of the Nogo amplitude in the GoNogo event-related potential (ERP). The purpose of the current study is to determine the correlation of Nogo ERP to the suicidal ideation depending on the condition of its presence or absence in major depressive disorder (MDD) patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Major depressive disorder; Suicidal ideation; Impulsivity; Event-related potentials