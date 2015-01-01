|
Citation
Anas M, Mannan R, Khan ZM. Cureus 2023; 15(9): e45481.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
37859881
PMCID
Abstract
Introduction Traditionally, injuries have often been perceived as random and inevitable 'accidents'. However, in the current context, both intentional and unintentional injuries are preventable. Among these, neck injuries can be particularly complex, encompassing homicidal, suicidal, or accidental causes. Despite extensive research on the different modes and patterns of cut-throat injuries in the general population, this study aims to look deeper into this phenomenon within a unique context. Our investigation is centered in the Eastern part of India, among a tribal-dominated population who live with their traditional culture.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; homicide; cut-throat injury; substance abuse; tribal community