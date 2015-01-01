Abstract

Introduction Traditionally, injuries have often been perceived as random and inevitable 'accidents'. However, in the current context, both intentional and unintentional injuries are preventable. Among these, neck injuries can be particularly complex, encompassing homicidal, suicidal, or accidental causes. Despite extensive research on the different modes and patterns of cut-throat injuries in the general population, this study aims to look deeper into this phenomenon within a unique context. Our investigation is centered in the Eastern part of India, among a tribal-dominated population who live with their traditional culture.



METHOD In this prospective observational study, 50 cut-throat patients were included, who reported to the emergency department and then were referred to the ENT department. Parameters such as age, sex, anatomical location, mode of cut-throat injury, prior substance abuse, psychiatric issues, socioeconomic level, and length of hospital stay were considered for analysis.



RESULTS The majority (n=40, 80%) of patients belonged to tribal communities and most were young adults. Cut-throat injuries were predominantly caused by suicide (n=36, 72%) and homicide (n=12, 24%). Among tribals, 85% (n=34) of the cases were suicidal. Among suicidal cases, 86.11% (n=31) had a history of substance abuse while 22.22% (n=8) had a history of psychiatric illnesses.



CONCLUSION In Eastern India, among the tribal-dominated population, suicide emerges as the predominant mode of cut-throat injuries, which is notably distinct from patterns observed in the general population of developing countries. These were often associated with substance abuse. Future interventions and public health efforts in these regions should consider these factors in the development of targeted strategies aimed at prevention and support for at-risk individuals.

