Abstract

Exposure of pregnant women to physical and emotional violence during pregnancy adversely affects the health of the mother and the fetus. This study aimed to assess the effects of emotional and physical partner violence on prenatal attachment and depression levels in pregnant women. Five-hundred and ten pregnant women in the second and third trimesters were included in the study. A personal information form, the Epidemiological Research Center Depression Scale, and the prenatal attachment inventory (PAI) were used for data collection. Although 7.5% of the pregnant women were exposed to physical partner violence during pregnancy, 24.3% were exposed to emotional partner violence. Depression was observed in 86.9% of the pregnant women, whereas the mean PAI score was 37.29 ± 10.504. There was a statistically significant relationship between the pregnant women's exposure to physical (p = .046) and emotional partner violence (p < .001) and depression. In this study, it was determined that pregnant women's exposure to emotional partner violence poses a risk for depression during pregnancy (p < .002; odds ratio = .143). As professionals working with pregnant women, obstetricians and maternity nurses should inquire about the exposure of pregnant women to partner violence during antenatal follow-ups.

Language: en