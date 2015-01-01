|
Calışkan C, Dağ N, Kınık K. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e514.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
37859454
OBJECTIVE: This research aimed to conduct an epidemiological analysis of the terrorist attacks, which took place in the Turkic states between 1970 and 2019, and their medical consequences in terms of weapons and attack types. The data collected from this research will be valuable for the development of preventive systems against attacks on Turkic states and offer insights on how to effectively prepare for potential future attacks.
Language: en
terrorism; epidemiological analysis; medical consequences; terrorist attacks; Turkic states