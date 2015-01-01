Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research aimed to conduct an epidemiological analysis of the terrorist attacks, which took place in the Turkic states between 1970 and 2019, and their medical consequences in terms of weapons and attack types. The data collected from this research will be valuable for the development of preventive systems against attacks on Turkic states and offer insights on how to effectively prepare for potential future attacks.



METHODS: The population of the research consisted of the weapons and types of attacks of the terrorist attacks in the Turkic states drawn from the Global Terrorism Database provided free of charge by START. The number of deaths, injuries, property damage, primary weapons, and types of attacks were analyzed by country.



RESULTS: Between 1970 and 2019, 4629 terrorist incidents occurred and 7496 people lost their lives and 10 928 people were injured. Among the types of weapons, the number of people who lost their lives was mostly in firearms, whereas the number of the injured was mostly in explosive weapons. Among the types of attacks, the number of people who lost their lives was mostly observed in the armed attack, whereas the injuries occurred mostly in the bombing attacks. Among the Turkic states, Turkey is the country most affected in terms of medical outcomes.



CONCLUSION: The terrorist attacks in the Turkic states reached their maximum number in the last 10 years. It is predicted that this number will increase further in the next years and affect more people medically.

Language: en