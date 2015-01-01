Abstract

There is a crisis in mental health care, with more people suffering from psychiatric disorders than resources that are available for treatment, even though spending is substantial. Millions who suffer from addiction, psychosis, depression and suicidality are either untreated or inadequately treated and organized psychiatry is unable to reach them. Possibly as reflection of under-treatment of psychiatric disorders, the rates of suicide have risen: from 1999 through 2014, the age-adjusted suicide rate in the US increased 24%, from 10.5 to 13.0 per 100,000. Assessment of psychiatric symptoms in ongoing outpatient settings is costly, inadequate and unable to detect clinical changes over time. One's digital phenotype is assessed through footprints left over as result of our interface with technology, including automated assessments of quantity and quality of social media activity, patterns and speed of device usage, and physiological data that is automatically collected, such as location, quantity and type of movement, heart rate, and sleep patterns. The use of digital footprints has been advocated for large-scale data collection that can facilitate psychiatric research in naturalistic settings. We highlight recent papers in Discover Mental Health addressing digital approaches to mental health and we also advance here the concept that digital footprints are ready for clinical use. However, before that happens there needs to be discussion on the appropriate boundaries between care that is driven by signals from digital footprints and the rights to privacy and self-determination.

