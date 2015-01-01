Abstract

Brief facts of the case

Zhang, male, 25 years old, was teased by his companion Xu in his yard one day

The air gun accidentally discharged and hit his head. He died after being sent to the hospital for emergency treatment. through

In-hospital surveillance reminder: On that day, Zhang and Xu were chatting in front of a car in the hospital.

Xu saw an air gun in the car, then opened the door and took out the gun

He fiddled around and raised his gun to aim in the direction of Zhang, and then Zhang

Someone fell to the ground. Investigation experiments confirmed that the two were 160 cm apart at the time of the incident.

1.2 Autopsy

Postmortem examination: The skin around the left orbit was bruised and swollen, and the left eyebrow arch was inward and downward.

A hole-like skin wound with a diameter of 0.5 cm and a wound circumference of 0.3 cm can be seen.

of contusion wheel.



简要案情

张某，男，25 岁，某日在自家院内被同伴许某摆弄

气枪时不慎走火击中头部，送医抢救无效后死亡。经

查院内监控提示：当日，张某与许某在院内车前聊天，

许某看到车内有一支气枪，随即打开车门拿出枪支来

回摆弄，并向张某所在的方向做举枪瞄准动作，后张

某倒地。经侦查实验证实，事发时两人相距 160 cm。

1.2 尸体检验

尸表检查：左眼眶周围皮肤青紫肿胀，左眉弓内下

方可见一直径 0.5 cm 的孔状皮肤创口伴创周宽 0.3 cm

的挫伤轮 。

Language: zh