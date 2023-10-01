Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gait assessment has been used in a wide range of clinical applications, and gait velocity is also a leading predictor of disease and physical functional aspects in older adults. RESEARCH QUESTION: The study aim to examine the changes in IMU-based gait parameters according to age in healthy adults aged 50 and older, to analyze differences between aging patients.



METHODS: A total of 296 healthy adults (65.32 ± 6.74 yrs; 83.10 % female) were recruited. Gait assessment was performed using an IMU sensor-based gait analysis system, and 3D motion information of hip and knee joints was obtained using magnetic sensors. The basic characteristics of the study sample were stratified by age category, and the baseline characteristics between the groups were compared using analysis of variance (ANOVA). Pearson's correlation analysis was used to analyze the relationship between age as the dependent variable and several measures of gait parameters and joint angles as independent variables.



RESULTS: The results of this study found that there were significant differences in gait velocity and both terminal double support in the three groups according to age, and statistically significant differences in the three groups in hip joint angle and knee joints angle. In addition, it was found that the gait velocity and knee/hip joint angle changed with age, and the gait velocity and knee/hip joint angle were also different in the elderly and adult groups.



CONCLUSIONS: We found changes in gait parameters and joint angles according to age in healthy adults and older adults and confirmed the difference in gait velocity and joint angles between adults and older adults.

