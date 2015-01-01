Abstract

BACKGROUND: Single-level falls (SLFs) in the older US population is a leading cause of hospital admission and rates are increasing. Unscheduled hospital readmission is regarded as a quality-of-care indication and a preventable burden on healthcare systems. We aimed to characterize the predictors of 30-day readmission following admission for SLF injuries among patients 65 years and older.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective cohort study using the Nationwide Readmission Database from 2018 to 2019. Included patients were 65 and older, admitted emergently following a SLF with a primary injury diagnosis. Hierarchical logit regression was used to model factors associated with readmission within 30 days of discharge.



RESULTS: Of 1,338,905 trauma patients, 65 years or older, 61.3% had a single-level fall as the mechanism of injury. Among fallers, the average age was 81.1 years and 68.5% were female. SLF patients underwent more major therapeutic procedures (56.3% vs. 48.2%), spent over 2 million days in the hospital and incurred total charges of over $28 billion annually. Over 11% of SLF patients were readmitted within 30 days of discharge. Increasing income had a modest effect, where the highest zip code quartile was 9% less likely to be readmitted. Decreasing population density had a protective effect of readmission of 16%, comparing Non-Urban to Large Metropolitan. Transfer to short-term hospital, brain and vascular injuries were independent predictors of 30-day readmission in multivariable analysis (OR 2.50, 1.31, and 1.42, respectively). Palliative care consultation was protective (OR 0.41). The subsequent hospitalizations among those 30-day readmissions were primarily emergent (92.9%), consumed 260,876 hospital days and a total of $2.75 billion annually.



CONCLUSIONS: SLFs exact costs to patients, health systems, and society. Transfer to short-term hospitals at discharge, along with brain and vascular injuries were strong predictors of 30-day readmission and warrant mitigation strategy development with consideration of expanded palliative care consultation.

