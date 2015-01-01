SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Parikh S, Goodwin R, Cheruvu M, Johnson W, Norris B. Injury 2023; 54(11): e111069.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.injury.2023.111069

PMID

37858517

Abstract

In recent years, the United States has been grappling with a sinister epidemic that has left scars on the very foundation of our society - gun violence in the healthcare setting. The horrifying reality of violence, including shootings, within the healthcare industry has brought the issue to the forefront of public discourse. Multiple statements and data from the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) Foundation, Association of American Colleges (AAMC), National Nurses United and the United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics (USBLS) emphasize the increasing prevalence of violence in the healthcare setting.


Language: en
