SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hachem M, Mizouni R, Alawadhi IM, Altamimi MJ. iScience 2023; 26(10): e108023.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Cell Press)

DOI

10.1016/j.isci.2023.108023

PMID

37860773

PMCID

PMC10582396

Abstract

In forensic investigations, forensic intelligence is required for illicit drug profiling in order to allow police officers and law enforcements to recognize crime developments and adjust their actions. In the present paper, we propose a novel framework for Digital Forensic Drug Intelligence (DFDI) by fusing digital forensic and drug profiling data through intelligent cycles, where a targeted and iterative collection of evidence from diverse sources is a core step in the process of drug profiling. Drug profiling data combined with digital data from seized devices collected, examined, and analyzed will allow authorities to generate valuable information about illicit drug trafficking routes and manufacturing. Such data can be stored in seized illicit drug databases to build in an intelligent way, all findings, hypotheses and recommendations, allowing law enforcement to make decisions. Our framework will potentially provide a better understanding of profiling, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs.


Language: en

Keywords

Data analysis; Chemistry; Computer science; Forensic toxicology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print