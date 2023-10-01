|
Citation
|
Oldham MA, Heaney B, Gleber C, Lee HB, Maeng DD. J. Acad. Consult. Liaison Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37858756
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aims of this project are to develop an automated screening list using discrete form data in the electronic medical record (EMR) that identify medical inpatients with psychiatric needs and to evaluate its ability to predict the likelihood of psychiatric consultation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
electronic medical records; prediction models; Proactive integrated C-L; quality improvement