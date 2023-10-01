Abstract

AIM: The objective of this meta-analysis was to determine the prevalence of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation among high-school students in Iran.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Comprehensive search strategy was conducted in the following original databases: PubMed, Web of Science (ISI), Scopus, Psycinfo, and National databases, including Scientific Information Database (SID) and MagIran from January 1988 through January 2023. Studies that reported the prevalence of depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation among high school students in Iran were included. Two investigators extracted all relevant data, independently. For deriving mean prevalence rates, random-effects meta-analyses were used. We assessed quality of studies by Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI).



RESULTS: Total of 67 studies (45,798 participants) were included in the syntheses on depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation. For depressive symptoms, the mean prevalence rate was 48 % (40 %, 55 %). 2804 participants enrolled for assessing prevalence of suicide ideation and the mean prevalence rate was 21 % (6 %, 36 %). The meta-analysis pooling of the prevalence estimates of suicide attempt was 18 % (15 %, 20 %).



CONCLUSIONS: Approximately half of the high school students experience depressive symptoms and, astonishingly, one in five high school student experiences suicidal ideation, so to identify strategies for preventing and treating depressive symptoms and suicidal ideation in this special population, further research and policymaking is urgently needed.

