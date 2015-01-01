|
Citation
|
Yu PT, Goodman LF, Riley JS, Giron A, Guner YS, Peranteau WH, Schomberg J. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37861230
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Legal intervention trauma (LIT) is defined as injury due to any encounter with law enforcement. This study investigates associations between demographics, violent status, and law enforcement tactics among youth decedents of LIT. STUDY DESIGN: Decedents of LIT age ≤ 26 years were identified using the CDC's National Violent Death Reporting System from 2003-2018. Decedents were classified as "violent" if they possessed a weapon, were committing a violent crime, or if law enforcement reported justified use of force. All others were classified as "nonviolent." Law enforcement tactics were stratified into "lethal" (firearm with standard ammunition) or "less-lethal" (any other) force. Differences in the racial distribution across these classifications were assessed using chi-square tests of proportions.
Language: en