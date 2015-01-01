Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Social media has developed exponentially over the last decade as a means for individuals and patients to connect to others and has provided a unique opportunity for physicians to provide broader information to the general public to attempt to positively modify health behavior. The purpose of this study was to assess the patient's perception of spinal cord injury (SCI) on social media.



METHODS: Instagram and Twitter social media platforms were analyzed to determine posts written by patients with SCI. The initial search for Instagram posts tagged with "#spinalcordinjury" yielded over 270,000 posts in April 2021. Posts pertaining to the patient's experience were retrospectively collected from January 2020 to April 2021. Twitter posts that included "#spinalcordinjury," "@spinalcordinjury," and "spinal cord injury" were retrospectively collected in April 2021. One hundred seventeen tweets were found that were directly from a patient with SCI. Themes associated with patients' experiences living with SCI were coded.



RESULTS: The most common theme on Instagram was spreading positivity and on Twitter was the appearance of the wheelchair (75.8% and 37.3%, respectively). Other common themes on Instagram were the appearance of a wheelchair (71.8%), recovery or rehabilitation (29.9%), and life satisfaction (29.0%). Prevalent themes on Twitter included spreading positivity (23.2%) and recovery or rehabilitation (21.3%).



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of themes of positivity and awareness may indicate the utilization of social media as a support mechanism for patients living with SCI. Identification of prevalent themes is important for the holistic treatment of SCI survivors.

