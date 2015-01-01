Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Substance use and aggressive behaviour pattern is considered as a serious criminal behaviour threat. This analytical cross-sectional study was designed to determine the level of aggression of convicts with substance use and to determine the variables predicting the substance use characteristics of convicts.



METHODS: The study was carried out with 255 male convicts in 2 different closed penal execution institutions in Izmir province. In order to measure demographic variables, data were collected using the Information Form, Buss Perry Aggression Questionnaire and Addiction Profile Index.



RESULTS: When convicts were examined according to demographic variables, it was found that there was a significant difference between the groups in terms of variables such as age, marital status, domestic violence, history of psychological treatment and self-harm behaviour. The results showed that 85.5% of convicts had used cannabis more than three times in their lifetime. Also there was a significant difference between the total score obtained from the aggression scale and the number of substance types used.



CONCLUSIONS: Multidisciplinary approach in the field of addiction can go a long way in solving the problem and will play an important role in the protection of society, individuals and victims.

Language: en