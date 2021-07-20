|
Leight J, Cullen C, Ranganathan M, Yakubovich A. J. Glob. Health 2023; 13: e04115.
(Copyright © 2023, Edinburgh University Global Health Society)
37861113
BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a challenge affecting one in three women in their lifetime, and gender-transformative interventions have been identified as a promising prevention strategy. We systematically reviewed and meta-analysed randomised controlled trials (RCTs) of community-level or group-based interventions to prevent IPV in lower- and middle-income countries, seeking to answer the following research question: do community- or group-based gender-transformative interventions reduce IPV, compared to a control arm of status-quo programming? METHODS: We conducted a systematic search from the inception of all databases employed until 20 July 2021. Eligible study outcomes included past-year experience of physical, sexual, emotional or economic IPV self-reported by women and perpetration of physical or sexual IPV self-reported by men. We assessed study risk of bias using the updated Cochrane tool for RCTs. We estimated the pooled odds ratio (OR) using a multilevel random-effects meta-analysis and also conducted a multilevel meta-regression to analyse how study characteristics moderated the effect size.
