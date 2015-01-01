Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This prospective cohort study aimed to investigate the association between head impact exposure (HIE) and neuropsychological sequelae in high school football and ice hockey players over 1 year. SETTING: Community sample. PARTICIPANTS: A cohort of 52 adolescent American football and ice hockey players were enrolled in the study, with a final study sample of 35 included in analyses.



DESIGN: The study followed a prospective cohort design, with participants undergoing neuropsychological screening and accelerometer-based measurement of HIE over 1 season. MAIN MEASURES: Changes in cognition, emotions, behavior, and reported symptoms were assessed using standardized neuropsychological tests and self-reported questionnaires.



RESULTS: Cumulative HIE was not consistently associated with changes in cognition, emotions, behavior, or reported symptoms. However, it was linked to an isolated measure of processing speed, showing inconsistent results based on the type of HIE. History of previous concussion was associated with worsened verbal memory recognition (ImPACT Verbal Memory) but not on a more robust measure of verbal memory (California Verbal Learning Test [CVLT]). Reported attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder history predicted improved neurocognitive change scores. No associations were found between reported history of anxiety/depression or headaches/migraines and neuropsychological change scores.



CONCLUSION: Overall, our findings do not support the hypothesis that greater HIE is associated with an increase in neuropsychological sequelae over time in adolescent football and ice hockey players. The results align with the existing literature, indicating that HIE over 1 season of youth sports is not consistently associated with significant neuropsychological changes. However, the study is limited by a small sample size, attrition over time, and the absence of performance validity testing for neurocognitive measures. Future studies with larger and more diverse samples, longer follow-up, and integration of advanced imaging and biomarkers are needed to comprehensively understand the relationship between HIE and neurobehavioral outcomes.



FINDINGS can inform guidelines for safe youth participation in contact sports while promoting the associated health and psychosocial benefits.

