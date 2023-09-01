Abstract

PURPOSE: In the United States (US), nurses have a mandated duty to report child abuse and neglect (CAN). Despite comprising the highest proportion of the US healthcare workforce, limited research has explored the institutional barriers they face in reporting suspected CAN. Furthermore, there is no existing valid and reliable measure of reporting relevant to US. The purpose of this research is to develop and psychometrically evaluate a scale to measure nurse knowledge and self-efficacy as CAN mandated reporters. DESIGN AND METHODS: The Reporting Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (RSCAN) tool was developed from two existing international tools to examine institutional barriers and facilitators to US nurses' professional knowledge and reporting of CAN. A convenience sample of one hundred and sixty-six US nurses primarily from the Pacific Northwest responded to an online survey. An exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and Cronbach's α were used to examine validity and internal consistency, respectively, of an initial 16-item scale.



RESULTS: A two-factor model consisting of eight items indicated good model fit (CFI = 0.986, RMSEA = 0.049, and SRMR = 0.028) and was internally consistent (Cronbach's α = 0.822).



CONCLUSION: RSCAN is the first US instrument to reliably measure nurses' professional knowledge and self-efficacy of reporting suspected CAN. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Future research can build upon these findings to recognize and support nurses in their mandated role to report CAN.

