Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT?: Emergency departments (ED) are key settings to support and manage suicidal crisis; thus, ED staff are often the first point of contact for people in suicidal crisis. Despite this, some ED staff receive little training and/or education on how to best support such patients.



WHAT THE PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE: Previous research focuses on one staffing role (e.g. triage nurses) whereas this paper includes staff working across the ED pathway. Administrative staff have often been excluded from research, despite representing a key part of the clinical pathway and being a person's initial contact with the ED. Overall findings demonstrate that staff experience a lack of confidence, training and burnout due to regularly supporting people in suicidal crisis. Staff also perceive there to be a negative ED culture, which often leads to poor attitudes towards suicidal crisis. The main challenges reported are an increase in working pressures, unavailability of resources and staff retention.



FINDINGS build upon previous research to highlight key challenges different staff face along the clinical pathway and the implications this can have on a patient's journey and follow-up care provided.



WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE?: Findings are of particular importance and relevance to ED managers, and more broadly NHS England. Negative ED culture, poor staff attitudes and confidence can have a detrimental impact on both staff health and wellbeing, as well as a patient's journey throughout the ED, resulting in repeat presentations and absconding as appropriate support is not received. Policymakers need to consider staff burnout and lack of resources in mental health care strategies, and training programmes should be developed to improve culture and confidence among ED staff and managers to improve care for people attending EDs in suicidal crisis.



INTRODUCTION: Emergency departments (EDs) are often the first point of contact for people in suicidal crisis. Yet, previous work has tended to focus on only one type of staffing role, failing to account for different staff perspectives along the clinical pathway. AIMS: To explore and synthesise the perspectives of ED administrative (i.e. receptionists), medical (triage nurses) and mental health staff (liaison psychiatrists) working with people presenting in suicidal crisis.



METHOD: Qualitative study guided by thematic analysis of semi-structured interviews with 23 ED staff across six EDs in Cheshire and Merseyside, England.



RESULTS: Findings demonstrate that staff experience a lack of confidence, training and burnout due to regularly supporting people in suicidal crisis. The main challenges reported are an increase in working pressures, unavailability of resources and staff retention.



DISCUSSION: Staff felt unequipped to deal with suicide-related presentations. Organisational support is perceived to be lacking, with increased staffing pressures and poor service availability. This lack of support was linked to job dissatisfaction.



IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Findings are of particular relevance to individual EDs and NHS England. Addressing the challenges staff are reporting can have positive implications for staff wellbeing, as well as a patient's experience and journey throughout the ED.

Language: en