Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma exposure has been linked with heightened suicide risk purportedly through habituation to threatening stimuli, thereby reducing fear of suicide. However, no research has examined variables that may influence this process. Anxiety sensitivity (AS) is one cognitive-affective factor that may strengthen the relationship between trauma exposure and reduced fear of suicide by amplifying traumatic reactivity. The present study evaluated this by examining the interaction of AS and trauma exposure type (e.g., direct vs. witnessed) predicting fear of suicide and self-reported suicide risk.



METHODS: Participants (n = 124) were recruited for a long-term (∼3-4 years) follow-up after participation in a clinical trial targeting suicide risk factors and were asked to complete self-report measures of trauma history, AS, fear of suicide, and suicide risk.



RESULTS: Significant interactions emerged such that a greater number of direct traumasexperienced predicted lower fear of suicide and greater suicide risk among those with greater AS. The interactive effect of witnessed traumas and AS predicting suicidality was insignificant.



RESULTS remained even after including relevant covariates.



DISCUSSION: The current findings suggest that AS augments the effects of repeated trauma exposure on fear of suicide and suicide risk. It is plausible these painful and provocative events are more potent among those with high AS due to the amplification of traumatic affective responses, though future research examining the longitudinal relations is needed to confirm this process.

