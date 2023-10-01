|
Citation
|
Fox H, Preston TJ, Morabito D, Schmidt NB, Albanese BJ. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 167: 100-107.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37862905
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Trauma exposure has been linked with heightened suicide risk purportedly through habituation to threatening stimuli, thereby reducing fear of suicide. However, no research has examined variables that may influence this process. Anxiety sensitivity (AS) is one cognitive-affective factor that may strengthen the relationship between trauma exposure and reduced fear of suicide by amplifying traumatic reactivity. The present study evaluated this by examining the interaction of AS and trauma exposure type (e.g., direct vs. witnessed) predicting fear of suicide and self-reported suicide risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Anxiety sensitivity; Painful and provocative events; Suicide capability; Trauma exposure