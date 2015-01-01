|
Citation
|
Finch BK, Thomas K, Beck AN, Burghart DB, Klinger D, Johnson RR. J. Quant. Criminol. 2022; 38(1): 267-293.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37860123
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The most widely used data set for studying police homicides-the Supplementary Homicide Reports (SHR) kept by the Federal Bureau of Investigation-is collected from a voluntary sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Officer-involved homicide; Police homicide; Supplementary Homicide Reports; Uniform Crime Reports